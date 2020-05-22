STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Agony after cyclone Amphan in Odisha

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Sumitra Singh of Achyutapur village in Mayurbhanj district.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

People pick up pieces of their lives at Talasari beach in Balasore district on Thursday.

People pick up pieces of their lives at Talasari beach in Balasore district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/Biswanath Swain)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Cyclone Amphan claimed one life in Mayurbhanj district and left behind a trail of destruction in Balasore and Bhadrak districts, damaging hundreds of kutcha houses, destroying crops, felling trees and bending electric poles, before it headed towards West Bengal.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Sumitra Singh of Achyutapur village in Mayurbhanj district. She had taken shelter in the primary school of the village. On Wednesday as the storm raged she tried to go to another room on the school premises. However, she lost her feet due to strong wind and hit her head on guard wall of a drain.

Naib Sarpanch Sumitra Sahoo, who was present at the spot, and other evacuees rushed the woman to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.In Balasore, three members of a family were injured when a tree fell on their house at Soro. A portion of an under-construction bridge over river Budhabalanga near Phuladi panchayat of Balasore district also caved in due to strong water current on Thursday. However, no one was injured.

According to Balasore administration, over 49,000 people of 2898 villages and people in 44 Wards of four ULBs either faced house damage or crop loss due to the cyclone.District emergency officer Rizwana Kawkab said 35 kutcha houses were completely  damaged and 705 houses and 294 cattle sheds partially damaged. “We are assessing damage to houses, power and water supply and crops,” she added.

Meanwhile, the NESCO has pegged the damage to electric poles, grids and cables at Rs 45.86  crore. Several villages continue to remain under darkness as power supply has not been  completely restored.
In neighbouring Bhadrak, Amphan caused largescale damage in seven blocks. The district  received 384.6 mm rainfall during the cyclone on Wednesday and Basudevpur, Bahanaga  blocks were severely hit. Emergency officer Jayshree Senpati informed that the district reported death of an infant due to house collapse and 7.5 lakh people of 1373 villages have been affected by the cyclone.

In Mayurbhanj, though, the cyclone did not cause much damage. At least 1500 kutcha  houses were partially damaged and 70 electric poles uprooted. Similarly, 250 hectares of  vegetable and pulses crops besides, 300 ha of paddy crops have been damaged in 26 blocks  of the district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cyclone Amphan Mayurbhanj Odisha
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp