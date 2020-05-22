STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus surge continues in Odisha  

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 19.  In Mayurbhanj district, three more persons tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

For representational purposes (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The coronavirus crisis shows no signs of relenting as positive case count in various districts continued to surge on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, five fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Jajpur district, taking the tally to 179. Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said of the five cases, four were reported from Danagadi block while one was from Bari. “All five patients are male. They had returned from Chennai recently and put up in quarantine centres. After testing positive, they have been shifted to the Covid hospital in Duburi,” Das said.

On the other hand, three more coronavirus patients recovered taking the number to 63 in the district. Of the total 179 positive cases in the district, 116 are active. Similarly, Angul district reported two more positive cases. The two new patients were in a quarantine centre at Athmallick. While one had returned from Andhra Pradesh, the other had travel history to Tamil Nadu. The duo has been shifted to the Covid hospital at Talcher.

With this, the total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 19.  In Mayurbhanj district, three more persons tested positive for Covid-19. While two of them, females and aged 49 and 44, are from Baripada Municipality area, the third, a 70-year-old male, is from Thakurmunda block. Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said all of them had returned from Andhra Pradesh and were staying in quarantine centres. The quarantine centres where these patients were kept have been disinfected. The district has so far reported 14 positive cases.

Malkangiri also reported one more positive case. The patient, a 22-year-old male, was staying in a quarantine centre in MV-72 after returning from Tamil Nadu. With this, the number of Covid-19 cases in the district has reached three. Sources said the patient was housed in the same quarantine centre from where two persons, including a one-year-old kid, were found to be infected on Tuesday. On the day, two new Covid-19 positive cases were detected in Sambalpur. Both the patients are female. While one was staying in Larpank quarantine centre in Hirakud, the other was under home quarantine at Sunapali. Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena said both were asymptomatic. The duo has been admitted to the Covid-19 hospital at Rourkela.   

With this, the number of positive cases in the district increased to five. Two new cases were also reported from Erasama and Kujang blocks in Jagatsinghpur district. The two patients with a travel history to Maharashtra were asymptomatic. They were lodged in quarantine centres in Goda and Balia panchayats which have been declared as containment zones. The duo has been admitted to KIMS Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar.

