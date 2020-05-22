STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Temples closed, women to perform brata at home

With temples yet to open for devotees, married women in the City have planned alternative ways of performing Sabitri Brata rituals at home on Friday.

Published: 22nd May 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With temples yet to open for devotees, married women in the City have planned alternative ways of performing Sabitri Brata rituals at home on Friday. Unlike other cities, temples here have not taken the online route for live-streaming of daily rituals. The devotion for rituals among women here is no less. While some have hired priests to perform rituals at home, others decided to chant ‘mantras’ themselves by seeking help from the internet.

Though the temples are hosting daily rituals by involving limited numbers of priests - preferably staying on the premises itself, no congregation is allowed due to the ongoing lockdown. Some priests have alternative arrangements for Savitri Brata at the temples too. “We are not allowing devotees to enter the temple. They call us in advance, come wearing masks and hand over the ‘bhoga’ to us outside the temple. We carry the ‘bhoga’, perform the rituals and hand it over back to them. They are not allowed to enter the temple,” said a priest of Lingaraj Temple, requesting anonymity.No gathering is allowed at the temples, said a BMC official adding if any violation comes to the Corporation’s notice, enforcement squad will take necessary steps.

Not many are risk-takers. They have chosen to maintain social distancing without any dilution. “This year, we have called a priest to our home to perform the rituals,” said Smita Kanungo of Acharya Vihar area. Being cautious about her family’s health, Smita said the priest will perform rituals in an open area in the front yard and will be given a mask and sanitiser. The residents of an apartment in Niladri Vihar area have installed loudspeakers on the premises. “There’s a temple on the premises where the priest will chant mantras and all women in the locality will follow his chants at home,” said Sangeeta Sahoo, a resident of the apartment.

In some houses, the Sabitri Batra used to be a mass affair. “Each year, we used to invite 30 women from the adjoining slums and other relatives to our house for observing the rituals together,” said Priyanka Singhdeo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabitri Brata rituals Temples Odisha
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Pakistan flight with 90+ people onboard crashes near Karachi Airport
For representational purposes. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala's pre-monsoon rains flood Thiruvananthapuram, rivers overflow
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp