Woman gives birth in COVID-19 hospital in Odisha  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A woman migrant worker delivered a baby boy at the Covid-19 hospital in Sambalpur city on Wednesday night. The 20-year-old woman was admitted to the hospital after she developed labour pain during her journey to Jagatsinghpur from Chhattisgarh with her husband in a bus.

Sources said the daily wager couple were stranded in Chhattisgarh due to the lockdown. After the restrictions were eased, they along with some other migrant workers hired a bus from the neighbouring State and started their journey to Odisha on Wednesday. However, when they reached Bargarh, the pregnant woman complained of pain.

The bus then changed its direction and took the couple and other passengers to Bargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH). After the couple got down at the DHH, the bus resumed its journey to Jagatsinghpur. Meanwhile, the DHH doctors referred the woman to Covid-19 hospital in Sambalpur. The couple was then taken to the special hospital in an ambulance.

Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) BB Mishra said the hospital authorities admitted the woman and sent her swab sample for Covid-19 test. Late in the night, the woman delivered a baby boy. It was a normal delivery and both the mother and her child are stable. Mishra said the woman does not have any symptoms of Covid-19. Since she came from Chhattisgarh, her swab was sent for test. The woman will be discharged after the hospital authorities receive the test report.