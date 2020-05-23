STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
225 in Jajpur, Ganjam has 322 coronavirus positive cases in Odisha

On the other hand, a total of 28 coronavirus patients including 22 of Rourkela have recovered in Sundargarh district so far.

Coronavirus, Bhubaneshwar

Representational Image. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

Jajpur district witnessed the biggest ever spike in a single day as 46 fresh COVID-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 225 in the district. Of the 46 new cases, 25 were detected in Dasarathapur block while nine are from Binjharpur. Similarly, Rasulpur reported six cases, Bari four and two were found in Korei. 

Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das said all the fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres.
On the day, eight COVID-19 patients recovered in the district. The number of cured patients rose to 71 in the district. Similarly, a 70-year-old male became the 22nd positive case from Rourkela Containment Zone. The elderly patient was immediately admitted to Hi-Tech COVID-19 hospital after he tested positive on Thursday night. 

On the other hand, a total of 28 coronavirus patients including 22 of Rourkela have recovered in Sundargarh district so far. As of now, only five cases are active. Ganjam also reported five new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total to 322 which includes three deaths. Of the five fresh cases, two are Surat returnees while one has a travel history to Tamil Nadu. The rest two are locals. The district administration is yet to give any details of the locals patients.

On the day, eight coronavirus patients recovered and were discharged from Sitalapali COVID hospital. So far, 162 patients have been cured in the district.Sources said 536 persons have been released from quarantine centres across the district after completion of their stipulated 21-day period. They have asked to remain in home quarantine for another week.In Angul district, which did not report any fresh positive cases, 15 out of total 19 coronavirus patients were discharged from Talcher COVID hospital.

Saloons, tea shops open

After around two months, the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) allowed petty traders to open shops in the city. In an order, BeMC Commissioner Chakraborty Singh Rathore permitted tea, betel and barber shops besides beauty parlours to operate from 7 am to 7 pm amid some curbs. There are over 5,000 tea and betel shops besides 500 barber shops and 100 beauty parlours in the city.
 

