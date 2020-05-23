By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The local unit of BJP on Thursday alleged lack of facilities at quarantine centres across the district. The BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to Collector Subham Saxena in this regard. They claimed that quarantine centres, both in rural and urban areas, lack basic amenities. “We visited several centres in Rairakhol, Kuchinda and Rengali.

While drinking water facility was unavailable in some centres, unclean toilets and sanitation issues were found in others. The district administration should take immediate steps to address these shortcomings,” they stated in the memorandum. Among others, Rengali MLA Nauri Naik and former legislator of Kuchinda Rabinarayan Naik were present.