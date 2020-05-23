Five-month boy tests coronavirus positive in Odisha

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA/BALANGIR: A five-year-old boy has tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharsuguda district on Friday.



Belonging to Mangala Bazaar area of Jharsuguda town, the boy along with his four family members had returned from Agra on May 16 and were placed under home quarantine.



Their swab samples were sent for test of which, report of the boy was found positive.

Health officials said the young patient will be treated at his home instead of being shifted to COVID-19 hospital.



“Since he was under containment at his home, the patient will not be shifted to any hospital”, said Collector Saroj Kumar Samal.

This is the third COVID-19 positive case in the district. In Balangir, two new coronavirus positive cases were found on the day taking the district tally to eight.



Collector Arindam Dakua informed that the two belong to Muribahal village under Turekela block and had returned from Maharashtra.



They were in a quaratine facility and have been admitted to KIMS COVID-19 hospital at Bhubaneswar.