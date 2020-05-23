STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lady inspector suspended for assaulting youth in Odisha police station

Taking a strong exception to physical torture on the youth, the Odisha Human Rights Commission had directed the SP and the officerS concerned to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha DGP Abhay on Saturday placed Patna police station Inspector-In-Charge (IIC) Sandhya Rani Jena under suspension for her alleged misconduct, video of which went viral on social media earlier this week.

“Inspector Sandhya Rani Jena, IIC Patna PS of Kenojhar district has been suspended for her misconduct (sic),” the tweet from the official handle of Director General of Police (DGP) stated.

In the viral video, Sandhya Rani was seen assaulting and thrashing a youth with a stick inside the police station. Keonjhar SP Mitrabhanu Mahapatra had ordered Ghatagaon SDPO to probe into the matter stating that custodial violence will not be tolerated.

Sources said the youth Raju Mohanty, who had a land dispute with his paternal uncle, had lodged a complaint with the Patna police station in this connection on March 25. He was then called to the police station where he was thrashed before being forwarded to the court.

Taking a strong exception to physical torture on the youth, the Odisha Human Rights Commission on May 19 had directed the district SP and the officer concerned to submit a detailed report within four weeks.

The Commission had directed the Home Secretary and the Director-General of Police to pay Rs 10,000 as compensation to the youth by deducting the amount from the salary of the IIC.

