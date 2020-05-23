STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor girl sold for Rs 40 thousand, rescued by Odisha police  

 A minor girl who was trafficked from Boudh on the pretext of job offer in an opera party, has been rescued from Balikuda by Childline officials. 

Published: 23rd May 2020 08:31 AM

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: A minor girl who was trafficked from Boudh on the pretext of job offer in an opera party, has been rescued from Balikuda by Childline officials. Following a complaint by the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), Balikuda police on Friday registered a case against Mahendra Kumar Swain of Sobha village, who had allegedly purchased the girl from one Bhakta of Bhadrak district for Rs 40,000. Swain, however, has managed to escape before police could arrest him.

The girl, who worked as an opera artiste in Boudh district to eke out living, had lost her job after the lockdown. Bhakta, who claimed to be an opera actor, assured the girl of providing her job in an opera or melody troupe of Balikuda. The girl agreed and accompanied him to Balikuda where he kept her in the house of Swain. After staying there for some days, Bhakta fled on May 16 leaving the victim with Swain. 

When Swain attempted to rape the girl, she raised an alarm and threatened him of filing a police complaint against him. Swain then informed her that she was sold by Bhakta to him for Rs 40,000. The next night, the minor girl managed to flee from his house and escaping through paddy fields, she reached Naada village under Ambasala panchayat and requested some people to give her drinking water.

When villagers came to know about her ordeal, they informed the Childline officials who rescued her. They took the girl to Ballikuda police station but police allegedly refused to file complaint against either Bhakta or Swain. The Childline officials then produced the girl before CWC which sought police action against both the accused in the child trafficking case.

After three days of the girl being rescued, Balikuda police filed a case against Swain who is now absconding. Chairperson of CWC Biseswari Mohanty informed that the girl has been sent to the local Sishu Ashram.IIC of Balikuda police station, Sarbeswer Behera said efforts are on to nab Swain. He, however, did not comment on why no complaint was filed against Bhakta.

