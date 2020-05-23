Odisha allows home delivery of liquor with 50 percent hike in MRP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sixty-two days after the liquor shops were closed due to lockdown, Odisha government on Saturday allowed home delivery of alcohol from May 24 by the existing ON and OFF shop licensees of IMFL and beer located in areas other than containment zones and shopping malls.

To make up for the financial losses, the State Government also introduced a ‘special Covid fee’ and the increased the MRPs of all types of liquor by 50 percent of the MRPs prevailing last year by amending the relevant rules. A notification issued by the excise department said that the additional revenue generated will go towards meeting the expenses incurred by the state government in treatment of Covid-19 patients and other related activities.

Home delivery of liquor can be taken up by the retailers directly and also through reputed food aggregators, standard technology platforms, and delivery service providers acting as retail aggregators. The Excise Commissioner has been authorised to decide on the rates for delivery charges from time to time.

The ceiling notified by him at present is Rs 100 for orders up to Rs 1,000 and thereafter Rs 25 for every additional Rs 500 order value. In no case, the delivery charge will exceed Rs 300. The aggregators can fix their own rates subject to the above ceiling.

The notification said the normal timing for home delivery will be between 7 AM and 6 PM. Orders are expected to be delivered within six hours. The retailers and other agencies involved in home delivery have to abide by the legal provisions of the maximum quantity of liquor that can be transported in each delivery. Besides, they will also have to develop appropriate mechanisms to enforce the legal age of drinking and other restrictions imposed by law in the state, it added.