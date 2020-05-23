Odisha women in quarantine pray for long life of husbands, observe Sabitri Brata rituals

By Express News Service

JAJPUR/BERHAMPUR: Even under quarantine, migrant women returnees made sure that they did not miss out on Sabitri Brata rituals at the temporary COVID care centres where they have been lodged.



On Friday, they offered prayers and observed rituals for the long life of their husbands at the quarantine facilities amid social distancing norms with all the arrangements being put in place by sarpanchs concerned.

In Jajpur, 13 women who are staying at the quarantine centre at Maidipur village under Similia panchayat observed the ritual. They had returned from Maharashtra 12 days back. Local sarpanch Paresh Chandra Biswal arranged for new sarees, fruits and other puja paraphernalia and called in a priest. While all of them wore masks, the women maintained a safe distance between each other while offering prayers.

Their husbands, too, are lodged in the facility. Block development officer (BDO) of Jajpur Saurav Chakraborty and other officials were also present on the occasion. Similarly in Ganjam district, a majority of the quarantine centres wore a festive look as women returnees observed the festival. Apart from sarpanchs, members of various social organisations made the arrangements.