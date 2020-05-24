STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Carcass of Sperm Whale found on Agaranashi beach

The carcass of a 40-feet long Sperm Whale was washed ashore on Agaranashi beach within Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in the district on Saturday. 

Published: 24th May 2020

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The carcass of a 40-feet long Sperm Whale was washed ashore on Agaranashi beach within Gahiramatha marine sanctuary in the district on Saturday. The carcass had injury marks on it. “The  whale was perhaps hit by a ship in deep sea and the carcass was washed ashore. It is believed to belong to the Sperm Whale family,” said Divisional Forest Officer of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash.  

A few fishermen informed the local forest officials about the carcass. The spot where the carcass was found is near Gahiramatha marine sanctuary, known as the world’s largest rookery of the endangered Olive Ridley sea turtles.  Last year, the carcass of a 30-feet long Baleen Whale was washed ashore on Bausagada river mouth at Ahirajpur village within the sanctuary.

Two years back, the carcass of a 52-feet long Baleen Whale was washed ashore on Habalikati beach. Similarly, three years back, the carcass of a 60-feet long Bryde’s Whale was spotted at Chinchidi beach within the marine sanctuary.

The carcass found on the day had evidence of previous entanglements. “Entanglements are common with this particular type of species because of their feeding habits,” said Dash.  The Sperm Whale or Cachalot (Physeter macrocephalus) is the largest of the toothed whales and the largest toothed predator. Whales  are protected under schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 

