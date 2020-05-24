STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha allows all types of vehicles to ply with restrictions, relaxes quarantine periods for returnees

In case the quarantine develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/she will have to be shifted to Covid Care Centre or Covid Hospital.

Published: 24th May 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar railway station, train reservations rail

A man enquires for trains at Bhubaneswar railway station in the city. (Photo | Biswanathan Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of inter-state train and flight services set to resume from May 25, the Odisha government has partially modified the mandatory quarantine period for returnees in both rural and urban areas to 14 days. The state has also decided to resume intra-train and bus services from Monday. 

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said in an order that returnees in rural areas will undergo seven days mandatory institutional quarantine. After the mandatory quarantine period, asymptomatic persons will be discharged to undergo home quarantine for a further period of seven days. The notification, however, maintained that the local authorities may extend the period of institutional quarantine of returnees if they find it necessary for reasons related to containment of Covid-19 and to prevent spread of infection. 

In case the quarantine develops symptoms requiring medical attention, he/she will have to be shifted to Covid Care Centre or Covid Hospital. In urban areas, every person on return from outside Odisha will have to compulsorily stay in home quarantine for 14 days observing guidelines issued by the Health and Family Welfare department. However, if the returnee does not have a quarantine facility at home, he/she will have to institutional or paid quarantine for a period as decided by the local authorities.

However, government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person travelling to Odisha on work and intending to exit within 72 hours will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. Besides, government officials, professionals, businessmen or any other person who have travelled from Odisha on work and are returning to the state within 72 hours will be exempted from quarantine requirement. 

Besides, any returnee who has already undergone prescribed quarantine will also be exempted, the order said.

In further relaxation of the lockdown provisions, the Odisha government also decided to allow intra-state movement of two-wheelers, private vehicles, official vehicles, taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola and Uber). Besides, four-wheelers and auto-rickshaws will also be allowed with up to two passengers apart from the driver.

Intra-state buses and other passenger vehicles and city buses will be allowed to operate up to a sitting capacity of the vehicle, the order said and added that intra-state trains will be also be given permission to operate following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Indian Railways.

Public transport, private vehicles and taxis (including cabs by aggregators like Ola, Uber) to and from airports, railway station and bus terminals/stands/ stops are also allowed round the clock for facilitating the movement of passengers by air, rail and road. All passengers travelling across the state by any mode transport will have to compulsorily wear face masks, the order said and added that persons with visible symptoms will not be allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus Odisha COVID-19 quarantine period
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Representational image (File photo)
Sacchi Baat: Are our politicians guilty of giving #coronavirus a color?
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp