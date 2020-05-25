STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Migrant diaries: Birth in berth of Shramik special train in Odisha railway station

Another migrant woman delivers a baby girl at Jharsuguda railway station
 

Published: 25th May 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2020 12:34 PM

A woman on board a Shramik Special train carrying migrant workers from Kazipet in Telangana to Balangir, gave birth to a baby girl at Titlagarh railway station

A woman holding Hemakanti Biswakarma’s daughter. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR/JHARSUGUDA: A woman on board a Shramik Special train carrying migrant workers from Kazipet in Telangana to Balangir, gave birth to a baby girl at Titlagarh railway station on Sunday.

Hemakanti Biswakarma, who was on her way to Gariabandh district in Chhattisgarh along with her husband, complained of labour pain after which the train was halted at Titlagarh railway station. 

Railway doctor RN Panda attended to her at the railway station and helped her deliver the baby. Hema and her child were shifted to Titlagarh Government Hospital after the delivery. 

A similar incident was reported from Jharsuguda where a woman, Payal Kumari, gave birth to a baby girl at the local railway station. She was on board a special train enroute to Danapur in Bihar from Secunderabad in Telangana.

Payal was travelling to Kaimurbhabuan district in Bihar along with her husband. 

“Today afternoon, a pregnant lady travelling by Shramik Express developed labour pain. The train stopped and she was taken in a police vehicle to the hospital,” tweeted Odisha DGP’s official Twitter handle.

As she complained of labour pain, the train was halted at Jharsuguda railway station. Jharsuguda Town IIC Sabitri Bal and Tehsildar GB Mangaraj reached the spot following which she was taken to a hospital on a PCR van. However, she gave birth to the baby enroute with the help of Bal.

“As the woman developed labour pain, railway authorities contacted Jharsuguda Town IIC who rushed to the spot along with the Tehsildar,” said SP Rahul PR.

Payal and her child were admitted to the district headquarters hospital where their condition is stated to be stable. 

On Wednesday, a woman had given birth to a baby girl inside Odisha Fire Service vehicle while fire personnel were rushing her to a community health centre (CHC) in Kendrapara. 

