In bid to escape COVID-19 quarantine, Gujarat migrant returnees pull chain, jump off train

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: In their bid to escape quarantine, over 300 returnees pulled the chain of a Shramik train at Kantabanji and tried to escape on Monday.

However, they were soon nabbed by railway protection force (RPF) and local police. All of them hail from Bargarh, Nuapada and Balangir districts.

They had returned from Gujarat. Receiving information, RPF and Kantabanji police rushed to the spot and caught hold of the migrants.

Tehsildar Ashok Kumar Majhi and SDPO Saroj Mohapatra arranged food and water for the migrants and sent them back to their native places in buses.