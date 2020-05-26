Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences sends study materials to doorstep of 30,000 students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) that has been imparting education to around 30,000 tribal students at its Bhubaneswar campus made an elaborate arrangement to provide study materials and dry food at their doorsteps.

The students were sent back to their homes days before the nationwide lockdown was enforced.

Amid the lockdown restrictions, the KISS management arranged dry food, including flattened rice, sugar, dal and biscuits besides soap, textbooks and allied study materials for the students of all classes.

It took around 15 days to arrange and pack the items properly.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said, “Since the students had not received their textbooks for this academic year, we decided to provide them at their doorsteps. The materials have been dispatched in 25 buses to different districts in the State. Food and study materials will be handed over to the guardians of the students at specific locations.”

The KISS management has undertaken best possible measures to teach students through online platform and smartphones with the help of technology.