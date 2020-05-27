Heat hinders normalcy: Sambalpur residents pushed indoors due to weather despite lockdown relaxations

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Just as the people of the city had begun to breathe easy following relaxation of lockdown after two long months, a severe heat wave has again pushed them indoors.

The city has been sweltering for the last few days with temperature hovering above 40 degree Celsius. Humidity has only added to the woes of the residents who prefer to stay at home during the day.

With mercury shooting up by the day, markets including Golebazar, allowed to open till 2 pm, are getting deserted by noon. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is scrambling to make arrangements for people who have no option but to work outside their homes for a living.

Enforcement officer Subhankar Mohanty said this year, the focus is to ensure adequate supply of water to all localities in the town. He said 26 AMRUT Dhara kiosks have been restored in the town to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to residents. Besides, 30 temporary water kiosks have been set up.

The PHEO has engaged over 20 water tanks to supply water to a few areas in the town. Though no cases of sunstroke have yet been reported, adequate arrangements have been made at the two urban primary health centres in the town.

Authorities of Wild Animal Conservation Centre, Sambalpur, known as Deer Park, have initiated several measures to protect the animals from the sweltering heat.Range Officer Sharmili Naik said herbivorous animals in the park are being served watermelon, sugarcane and papaya in addition to ORS. On the day, 14 stations across the State recorded temperature of 41 degree Celsius and above. Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place with 44 degree Celsius.

Kalahandi sizzles

Bhawanipatna: The intense heat wave conditions persisting for the last one week have thrown life out of gear in Kalahandi district. With day temperature hovering around 42.5 degree Celsius, streets are wearing a deserted look in urban and rural areas after 9 am.

The heat has made lives miserable even in areas under Thuamul Rampur block, located at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level. The situation in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Junagarh towns is worse.