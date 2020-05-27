STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Heat hinders normalcy: Sambalpur residents pushed indoors due to weather despite lockdown relaxations

Sambalpur has been sweltering for the last few days with temperature hovering above 40 degree Celsius. Humidity has only added to the woes of the residents who prefer to stay at home during the day. 

Published: 27th May 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

heatwave, heat, summer, hot

A boy takes a dip in a canal to beat the heat. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Just as the people of the city had begun to breathe easy following relaxation of lockdown after two long months, a severe heat wave has again pushed them indoors.

The city has been sweltering for the last few days with temperature hovering above 40 degree Celsius. Humidity has only added to the woes of the residents who prefer to stay at home during the day. 

With mercury shooting up by the day, markets including Golebazar, allowed to open till 2 pm, are getting deserted by noon. The Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is scrambling to make arrangements for people who have no option but to work outside their homes for a living. 

Enforcement officer Subhankar Mohanty said this year, the focus is to ensure adequate supply of water to all localities in the town. He said 26 AMRUT Dhara kiosks have been restored in the town to ensure smooth supply of drinking water to residents. Besides, 30 temporary water kiosks have been set up. 

The PHEO has engaged over 20 water tanks to supply water to a few areas in the town. Though no cases of sunstroke have yet been reported, adequate arrangements have been made at the two urban primary health centres in the town. 

Authorities of Wild Animal Conservation Centre, Sambalpur, known as Deer Park, have initiated several measures to protect the animals from the sweltering heat.Range Officer Sharmili Naik said herbivorous animals in the park are being served watermelon, sugarcane and papaya in addition to ORS. On the day, 14 stations across the State recorded temperature of 41 degree Celsius and above. Titlagarh emerged as the hottest place with 44 degree Celsius.

Kalahandi sizzles
Bhawanipatna: The intense heat wave conditions persisting for the last one week have thrown life out of gear in Kalahandi district. With day temperature hovering around 42.5 degree Celsius, streets are wearing a deserted look in urban and rural areas after 9 am.

The heat has made lives miserable even in areas under Thuamul Rampur block, located at an altitude of 3,000 feet above sea level. The situation in Bhawanipatna, Kesinga and Junagarh towns is worse. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sambalpur Sambalpur heatwave
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp