Odisha HSC exams evaluation begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Evaluation of answer sheets of annual High School Certificate (HSC) examinations, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), resumed across Odisha with strict social distancing measures in place on Tuesday.

Thousands of teachers have been engaged for the exercise that started in 60 valuation centres across the State.

As per the SOP, use of mask was made compulsory for teachers to enter inside the valuation centres.

The School and Mass Education department officials also carried out thermal screening of the teachers engaged for the work prior to their entry into the centres.

However, the turnout of teachers for evaluation work in Western Odisha was relatively low due to the prevailing heatwave situation. Keeping in view the Orissa High Court order, the board took teachers from within 10 km radius of the valuation centre for the exercise.

Undertakings were collected from teachers that they are coming for the work from within 10 km radius of the centre, though some teachers opposed it stating that they have been coming from areas that are beyond the 10 km radius. Department officials, however, said only those from within the 10 km radius of the centre will be allowed to work as it wouldn’t be possible for them to provide food and accommodation to those joining the duty from areas beyond that range in this crisis situation.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said that efforts are on to complete the valuation work as early as possible and publish the results by July end. Evaluation of State Open School Certificate (SOSC) and Madhyama examinations also resumed on the day.