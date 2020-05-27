Semester tests scrapped this academic session in Odisha government colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Examination to second and fourth semesters of Plus Three will not be held in Government degree colleges for the current academic session.

Similarly, the second semester examination of PG courses will not be conducted by State Government-run universities.

A decision to this effect was taken by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo during a video-conference with the Vice-Chancellors of universities on Tuesday.

The Minister informed that universities have been asked to take alteranative methods to evaluate performance of students and promote them to the next semester.

Meanwhile, as per an earlier decision, the Plus Three final semester examinations will begin on June 20 and conclude on July 24.

The results will be published by August 31. Likewise, the PG final semester exams will be completed by August 20 and results will be declared by September 20.

The common entrance test and admission for PG will be completed by October and classes will start in November.