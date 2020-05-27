STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Violence over coronavirus containment order in Odisha's Rourkela, 40 hurt

The agitators hit the streets at about 2 am in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, but police pacified them by seeking time till morning to address their grievances.

Published: 27th May 2020 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Police keeps a watch at the mob that set barricades on fire at an area along the Rourkela main road on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: As many as 40 persons were injured when some members of a community on Tuesday resorted to violence demanding lifting of containment order imposed on a particular location in Rourkela city exactly a month ago, following detection of the first Covid-19 positive case.

Locals protested after Commissioner of the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) Dibyajyoti Parida issued an order on Monday night withdrawing restrictions from the buffer area of Rourkela Containment zone and also reducing the size of the zone by half. 

The agitators hit the streets at about 2 am in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, but police pacified them by seeking time till morning to address their grievances.

However, before any measure could be taken, a mob of over 2,000 people dismantled barricades, broke chairs at police camps,  assaulted those who came on their way, and resorted to stone pelting at police at about 6 am.

At least 40 persons including 12 policemen, local media persons and protesters were injured. Even as the police resorted to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells at about 9.30 am, the  mob did not stop.

Violence over Covid containment, 40 hurt 

The protesters relented after DIG (Western Range) Kavita Jalan reached at the spot and appealed for peace with the assurance of addressing their grievances. Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan also reached the spot and held talks with the senior administrative and police officers to contain the situation. He said appropriate action would be taken after assessing the situation.

Palpable tension was continuing amid deployment of additional forces. Earlier, a mob of the same community had pelted stones on police on one occasion and frequently engaged in skirmishes with police. 
Meanwhile, under new RMC order only half of the containment zone on the southern side of the Rourkela main road from Janata Nivas lane to AB lane will be under strict restrictions.

The other half on the northern side of the Main Road and the entire portion of the buffer zone have been declared as free zones. So far, 20 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported from the containment zone while another connecting locality reported two cases. The DIG said the situation is under control and police are maintaining a tight vigil. On the containment zone status, she added that since no fresh order has come out the last order continues to be in force.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Odisha covid 19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
WATCH: The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
Jyoti Kumari with her father Mohan Paswan. (Photo|EPS)
15-year-old cycles 1,200 kms to bring father home from Gurugram to Bihar
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 risks complicate reopening economy as WHO warns first wave not over
A massive traffic jam at the Delhi- UP border, as the border has been sealed due to increase in Covid cases in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Traffic snarls at Delhi-Ghaziabad border as roads resealed amid COVID-19 crisis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Going back home after 2 months: Flight passengers share their airport experience during COVID19
A swarm of locusts. (File Photo | AP)
India's newest crisis: Locusts create menace in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra
Gallery
The postponed SSLC and HSE examinations began across Kerala with social distancing and Covid-19 safety protocols in place to avoid any chance of virus transmission.
It's exam time in Kerala even amidst the rise in Covid-19 cases
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp