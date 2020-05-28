STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha faces HIV challenge  

However, the task is not easy as the fear of coronavirus has gripped people, including on-ground workers.

Published: 28th May 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

HIV

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Soumika M Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   Faced with a massive reverse migration of workers due to coronavirus pandemic, the State Government is up against another big challenge - that of HIV. Migrant workers are at high risk of contracting HIV and are known to have fuelled the spread of the virus in many parts of the State, particularly Ganjam district. Keeping this in mind and bearing the fact that maximum returnees belong to the high HIV prevalence district, the Odisha State AIDS Control Society (OSACS) has planned to undertake to screen of all returning migrant workers. 

It has asked all stakeholders and associate organisations to screen all returnees for HIV in their respective districts in coordination with Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre (ICTC) counsellors. The OSACS has estimated a return of 10 lakh plus migrants to the State.

“The ICTC counsellors will prepare a list of migrant workers, after fetching the data from State Government. The voluntary organisations, district HIV/AIDS nodal officers and additional district public health officer (TB) will then prepare a micro-plan for screening of the returnees in each district,” an official stated. 

However, the task is not easy as the fear of coronavirus has gripped people, including on-ground workers. Earlier, the plan was to screen returnees at the quarantine centres but it was dropped as the volunteers were reluctant to go near them without being provided with PPE kits.While OSACS is now planning to test returnees after they are released from quarantine centres, the job is still close to improbable, mainly due to lack of enough manpower and the fear of Covid transmission.

The situation is most challenging in Ganjam. “In Ganjam, there are over 30,000 returnees at various quarantine centres. Another, 20,000 have already been sent back to their homes. Every day, migrants are coming back from Surat. Approximately 2.5 lakh migrant workers are expected to come back to the district. On the contrary, there are only 35 volunteers in the district who can conduct the HIV screening tests,” claimed Lokanath Mishra, executive committee member of Association for Rural Upliftment and National Allegiance (ARUNA), a voluntary organisation in the district. Moreover, the tests can’t be performed by untrained persons. Due to the lockdown, it will be difficult to train more volunteers for conducting the tests, he added.

Amid Covid pandemic, Odisha faces HIV challenge

According to sources, health camps may be organised at various villages for HIV screening but social workers are apprehensive about the response of villagers towards such an initiative.There are a total of 50,228 HIV positive people in the State at present. With the State having set a target of eradicating HIV/AIDS by 2030, screening of returnees will play a crucial role in achieving the goal. “If migrants are not screened properly, the State’s efforts in tackling AIDS will go waste,” sources warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha HIV cases Odisha coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp