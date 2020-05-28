STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fearing coronavirus, Odisha family shoos away siblings

For siblings Manasi Barik and Bishnu, a shanty with damaged walls and roof has been their home for the last three days.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  For siblings Manasi Barik and Bishnu, a shanty with damaged walls and roof has been their home for the last three days. Denied entry into their house by their uncle as they returned from Bhubaneswar, the siblings were forced to put up in the dilapidated structure located at an isolated location in Kokilpur under Peiteipu panchayat. 

The father of 21-year-old Manasi and her three brothers - Bishnu(18), Raul (16) and Biswajit (14)- had left his family 12 years back and the children were raised by their mother who eked out living by working as a domestic help. The siblings stayed in their uncle Dibeswar Barik’s house in the village. Last year, the woman died of snake bite forcing Manasi, Raul and Bishnu to shift to Bhubaneswar in search of work while Biswajit was admitted to the Sishu Ashram at Jagatsinghpur town. 

While Manasi worked as a domestic help, Roul was employed in a salon and Bishnu was searching for employment. After the third phase lockdown was implemented, Manasi and Bishnu were left with no work or money and decided to return to the village. After arriving at Kokilpur on May 10, they were quarantined at the local anganwadi centre for 14 days. However, when they returned to their house after the quarantine period, their uncle refused to allow them in on the plea that the siblings had returned from Bhubaneswar. 
With no other way out, Manasi and Bishnu  had to shift to a shanty that their father had built on a piece of  Government land several years back.Dibeswar said since the siblings had returned from a high-risk district, he had to restrict their entry into his house. 

“We have nowhere to go. This place is replete with bushes and snakes”, said Manasi. As far as Government help is concerned, she has received 20 kg rice for four members through her mother’s ration card of which, Manasi sold 10 kg in the local market to buy grocery. “I had approached the Sarpanch and block officials for housing help under Indira Awas Yojana but no one helped us”, she said.

Sarpanch of Peteipur panchayat, Sk Ansar Ali said block officials had dropped the siblings at their uncle’s house after they completed the quarantine period. As their uncle refused entry into his house, they had to put up at the shanty. Ali informed the block officials about their plight.BDO Sagar Nanda informed that as the siblings are landless, they cannot be included in any housing scheme. 

