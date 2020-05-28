STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Priest offers 52-year-old man as 'sacrifice' for goddess to keep coronavirus at bay

Police sources said Sansari Ojha, 70, allegedly decapitated the man on the premises of Maa Bramhanidei Temple on Wednesday night believing the sacrifice will reduce the impact of the pandemic.

Published: 28th May 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a priest allegedly sacrificed a 52-year-old man inside a temple at Bandhahuda in Cuttack district to appease the goddess for keeping the coronavirus at bay.

Police sources said Sansari Ojha, 70, allegedly decapitated the man on the premises of Maa Bramhanidei Temple on Wednesday night believing the sacrifice will reduce the impact of the pandemic.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Pradhan of the same village. He used to work in his agricultural land near the temple and take rest on its premises. The accused locked the door of his restroom from outside immediately after committing the crime and went to the police station to surrender.

“The priest beheaded Pradhan with the help of a chopper inside his restroom adjacent to the temple. He surrendered before Narasighpur police at midnight," Athagarh SDPO Alok Ranjan Ray said.

Ojha claimed that he was divinely ordained by the goddess four days back to offer a sacrifice to keep the coronavirus at bay. Hence, to appease the goddess, he decapitated the man, Ray said.

Acting on the confessional statement of the accused, police rushed to the spot, opened the priest's restroom and recovered the beheaded body. The chopper lying near it was also seized.

“A scientific team has visited the spot. We are investigating the crime from different angles. Though the accused has confessed to carrying out a human sacrifice to appease the goddess for keeping coronavirus at bay, we suspect he may have killed Pradhan after a sudden provocation as both had shared weed in the restroom,” Ray added. The body has been sent for postmortem and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Human sacrifice Cuttack COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Odisha-based migrants on their way to Central to board the train in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
The great COVID-19 migrant crisis: What is fuelling the desperation?
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'50% of people in India could be COVID infected by December'
A medic takes samples from an Indian national arriving from Myanmar at Anna International Airport during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
Why can’t private hospitals give free treatment, SC asks government
Sona Mollah's friend Farid at Mumbai airport on May 25, the day the flights to Kolkata were cancelled (Photo| EPS)
Returning home after 2 months: Flyers share experience at airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Final Operation Clearences for Tejas during the induction ceremony at Sulur air base at the outskirts of Coimbatore. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Indigenous Tejas fighter jets put on air show as second squadron gets inducted into Indian Air Force
Section 377 of the IPC which made homosexuality a punishable offence in the country was decriminalised by the Supreme Court of India on September 6, 2018. Not much has changed since then, the stigma towards same-sex love remains unchallenged and the India
7 years of 'Mumbai Police': When Prithviraj-Rosshan Andrrews combo made Indian cinema's first gay hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp