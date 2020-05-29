BJD leader, 2 others die in fire mishap in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, three persons, including a senior BJD leader of Ganjam district died in a fire mishap at Gosaninuagaon in the silk city in the wee hours of Friday.

The deceased are president of Berhampur Central Co-operative Bank (BCCB) Alekh Choudhury (69), his brother-in-law Bhagaban Patra (84) and caretaker Sunil Behera (19).

Police sources said a fire broke out due to a suspected electric short circuit in the air conditioner in the house of Choudhury, a BJD leader, when they were sleeping in the three-storey building at Panigrahi Street at about 2.30 am.

Locals raised alarm and informed the nearby fire station. Although Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire the three people in the house couldn't be saved.

"We entered the house under the high flames and found the three people in an unconscious state. They were rushed to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared them brought dead," said assistant fire officer Sanatana Mohapatra.

He suspected Choudhury and two others died of asphyxiation as thick smoke engulfed the entire building after the fire mishap following electric short circuit. "Preliminary investigation revealed the cause of the fire is electric short circuit. Further investigation is on," he added.

As the news of the mishap spread, hundreds of supporters of Choudhury gathered at his home and MKCG MCH. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Choudhury was Ganjam District Congress Committee president for a long time before joining BJD. He was president of the BCCB for over two decades. Leaders of various political parties and locals condoled his death.