From Fani to Covid-19, a year of Naveen narrative in Odisha 

From Mo Sarkar and 5T to Redevelopment of Heritage Sites; PRI empowerment to Covid hospitals, every move has been a calculated one, every scheme well-thought out. 

Published: 29th May 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Starting with a devastating cyclone and ending in the midst of a global health crisis notwithstanding, Naveen Patnaik Government’s first year in Innings No 5 has been eventful.

From Mo Sarkar and 5T to Redevelopment of Heritage Sites; PRI empowerment to Covid hospitals, every move has been a calculated one, every scheme well-thought out. 

For the first time in its 20 years, though, there will be no celebration by Biju Janata Dal because the State is in the midst of a battle against coronavirus pandemic. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has, however, will convene a meeting of the State Cabinet which will be followed by Council of Ministers on Friday to take stock of the situation.

Sources maintain that the agenda before both, the State Government and BJD as well, stands changed in view of Covid-19 and Naveen is likely to address both the meetings to set the way forward for economic and industrial revival of the State.

Naveen started the fifth term in office weeks after cyclone Fani struck Odisha and left a trail of destruction of critical infrastructure. However, his disaster management and minimisation of loss of human lives drew acclaim from across the globe. He was focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation for the first few months. 

Soon his Government moved swiftly to set its sight on changing the governance delivery system because it was quick to grasp that people’s expectation from a dispensation in its 20th year would be different. Focus was on health and police, two areas which the Government thought needed a change in narrative. Upgradation of health infrastructure, deployment of doctors and support staff was given preference. The grand plans to redevelop Puri into a world heritage city and similar plans for Bhubaneswar and other places took centrestage.

The last three months changed the course as the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown kept it busy. However, its focus on health infrastructure helped meet the exigencies for Covid-19 as the Government was able to set up hospitals in record time apart from creating care centres. As the entire country plans to come out of the lockdown, managing migrant returnees, growing unemployment problem and economic crisis will top his agenda for the coming days. His announcement of resumption of suspended redevelopment works signal the same.

Experts maintain that economic revival will be a focus and a challenge too. Though the State Government has not placed a demand for economic package from the Centre, sources maintain it may require in excess of `10,000 crore to rejuvenate sectors which remained closed. A big task would be to keep thousands of migrant workers engaged and MGNREGS may not be an answer for all. The Government is expected to announce policy measures to deal with the critical situation in its first year completion. 

TAGS
Fani Amphan Naveen Patnaik Odisha
Coronavirus
Comments

