Migrant worker returning to Bengal from Hyderabad on foot dies in Odisha

The deceased, Hayar Mohamad, who worked as a mason in Hyderabad, was returning home in West Bengal's Paschimpara.

By PTI

BALASORE: A 60-year-old migrant worker, on his way to West Bengal from Hyderabad on foot in a desperate attempt to reach home, died near Soro in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Hayar Mohamad, who worked as a mason in Hyderabad, was returning home in West Bengal's Paschimpara along with his nephew on foot, after having exhausted all resources, they said.

The construction firm in which both of them were engaged is shut since March because of the lockdown and they were left with no money, the police said, quoting the deceased's nephew.

They started their journey five days ago, reached Soro on Thursday night and decided to spend the night on the veranda of a closed shop near National Highway 16, a police official said.

However, Hayar was found dead in the morning and his nephew, A Mohammad, contacted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and took Hayar to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

