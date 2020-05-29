STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore package to create jobs for migrants who returned home

At the meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the package named Special Livelihood Intervention Plan was approved. It will continue till March 2021.

Published: 29th May 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

Migrants wait to board the special train to Odisha at Central railway station in Chennai on Wednesday. (Photo | Martin Louis/EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday announced a Rs 17,000 crore package to provide employment opportunities for migrant workers who have returned from different states due to the extended nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the package named Special Livelihood Intervention Plan was approved. It will be launched in June and continue till March 2021. Announcing the package, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the livelihood plan will be implemented in rural areas as the public health crisis has triggered an economic crisis.

Both the meetings of the council of ministers and cabinet were convened on the occasion of the completion of the first year of the BJD government in the fifth consecutive term.

The cabinet approved as many as 22 major proposals for the larger benefit of women, migrants and farmers of the state. The tourism sector will be in focus as it has suffered immensely because of the pandemic. It gave a green signal to a proposal for providing land from The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to all tourism projects including hotels and restaurants.

One of South Odisha’s prominent industries, Aska Co-operative Sugar Industries Limited, was given a guarantee of Rs 15 crore to avail cash credit loan. Besides, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) was transferred to the state energy department for better management of renewable sources of power and to attract better projects and investments in the state.

In a major boost for farmers, the state has decided to encourage contract farming. The Cabinet also approved a proposal for setting up a permanent NDRF company headquarters on 3.50 acres of land near Sadar tehsil of Balasore district.

The chief secretary said the Cabinet granted permission to allow workers to work for 115 hours of overtime in three months. Similarly, women workers can now be engaged in all small and large scale industries. The government finalised detailed guidelines for their safety and security during night hours.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Migrant workers COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Migrant workers in Haryana undergo thermal screening. (Photo| PTI)
2.4 lakh people sent home in 196 trains from Delhi: Manish Sisodia
Haircuts and pedicures were popular services at Scent Salons on Lavelle Road , Vinod Kumar T
This is how getting a haircut post COVID-19 lockdown looks like
Southern Railway headquarters
Southern Railways headquarters in Chennai shut as staff tests positive for COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night.
US condemns death of George Floyd, violent protests continue across the country
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (File | PTI)
Sachin Pilot: Not enough was done by Delhi to help states fight Coronavirus
Gallery
Born in a tribal family on 29 April 1946, Jogi graduated in Mechanical Engineering from Maulana Azad College of Technology, Bhopal. He first cleared the IPS in 1968 and two years later the IAS exams. (Photo| EPS)
RIP Ajit Jogi: The IAS officer who went on to become Chhattisgarh's first chief minister
A blockbuster, trend-setter, musical-hit... Alphonse Putheran's 'Premam' was many things at the same time. Probably the biggest hit of 2015, it remains one of the most-watched movies inside and outside Kerala. Five years since it hit the theatres, here ar
5 years of Premam: Best scenes from the Nivin Pauly-Sai Pallavi romantic hit that we all love to rewatch
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp