Odisha announces Rs 17,000 crore package to create jobs for migrants who returned home

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday announced a Rs 17,000 crore package to provide employment opportunities for migrant workers who have returned from different states due to the extended nationwide lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting of the council of ministers, presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the package named Special Livelihood Intervention Plan was approved. It will be launched in June and continue till March 2021. Announcing the package, chief secretary Asit Tripathy said the livelihood plan will be implemented in rural areas as the public health crisis has triggered an economic crisis.

Both the meetings of the council of ministers and cabinet were convened on the occasion of the completion of the first year of the BJD government in the fifth consecutive term.

The cabinet approved as many as 22 major proposals for the larger benefit of women, migrants and farmers of the state. The tourism sector will be in focus as it has suffered immensely because of the pandemic. It gave a green signal to a proposal for providing land from The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) to all tourism projects including hotels and restaurants.

One of South Odisha’s prominent industries, Aska Co-operative Sugar Industries Limited, was given a guarantee of Rs 15 crore to avail cash credit loan. Besides, the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency (OREDA) was transferred to the state energy department for better management of renewable sources of power and to attract better projects and investments in the state.

In a major boost for farmers, the state has decided to encourage contract farming. The Cabinet also approved a proposal for setting up a permanent NDRF company headquarters on 3.50 acres of land near Sadar tehsil of Balasore district.

The chief secretary said the Cabinet granted permission to allow workers to work for 115 hours of overtime in three months. Similarly, women workers can now be engaged in all small and large scale industries. The government finalised detailed guidelines for their safety and security during night hours.