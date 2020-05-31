Compensation yet to come by, Odisha farmers’ worries see no end amid COVID-19 crisis

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The special relief package announced by the State Government on Friday for the agriculture sector to tide over the crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic has not enthused the farmers.

With no cash compensation for their damaged crops, the Rs 200 crore livelihood intervention was a let down for the farmers facing severe liquidity crunch to take advantage of the relief measures.

“I sustained loss to the tune of Rs 8 lakh as there was no market for my vegetables during the extended lockdown. Successive untimely rains accompanied by hailstorms and strong winds damaged rabi paddy and vegetable crops on the field. I badly need cash support to think of next crops in the kharif season,” said Puri farmers Samarendra Sing and Kailash Khatei.

Field staff of the Horticulture department have made an assessment of crop damage in the affected districts and had assured the farmers of compensation by the Government.

“We are told that the Government has approved the proposal of the Horticulture department for payment of cash compensation of Rs 4,000 per hectare of crop loss. Nothing is forthcoming yet,” said Gopinath Barik of Balasore district.

Barik had grown vegetables in two acres land and he lost everything to hailstorms. The demand for documents by district officials, including a receipt for seeds and fertilizers purchased from authorized shops having GST registration have come as a cruel joke for Barik.

“Though the Government relaxed norms for shops selling seeds, pesticides fertilizers and farm equipment to do normal business during the lockdown, local police are not allowing them to function. I could not arrange receipts for my purchase as the shops are closed,” rued Barik.

Sources familiar with the development said crop damage reports from districts have reached the Government.

The reports are now with the office of Special Relief Commissioner.

The farmers have lost hope of getting any cash compensation as the Government did not take any such decision either at the meetings of Council of Ministers followed by State Cabinet, both chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The damage of rabi paddy will be covered under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY). However, there is no insurance coverage for vegetables and other horticultural crops, said Singh.

The package announced for 24.56 lakh farmers includes 5 lakh quintals of subsidised certified seeds, hybrid vegetable seeds for 50,000 hectare, vegetable seed mini kits for 50,000 hectare, seedlings for fruit plants for backyard plantation to two lakh farmers and high-value vegetables in 40 tribal blocks.