Odisha reports biggest single-day spike of 129 cases, state tally 1948

BHUBANESWAR: In the biggest spike in Covid-19 positive cases in Odisha so far, 129 new cases have been reported from 19 of its districts in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases close to 2000.

Health and Family Welfare department sources said, 119 are from quarantine centres and 10 others are local contacts. The people detected in quarantine centres are migrant workers recently returned to the State from various parts of the country.

Of the fresh cases, the maximum 18 cases have been detected in Kendrapada district, 16 in Gajapati, 12 in Nuapada, 11 in Balangir and 10 each in Ganjam and Jajpur districts.

Similarly, seven cases are from Khurda, six each from Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh and Balasore, five from Cuttack, four each from Puri and Deogarh, three from Keonjhar, two from Jagatsinghpur and one each from Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and Sambalpur districts.

Reverse migration continued to be the major cause of concern for the Odisha Government with the migrant workers contributing over 90 per cent of the cases.

Migration hit districts like Ganjam, Gajapati, Balangir, Nuapada, Sambalpur and Kendrapara have become hotbeds of coronavirus with the return of migrants.

Four cases from Jajpur, six cases from Kendrapara, seven each from Khurda and Ganjam, one each from Cuttack, Sambalpur and Puri are from Gujarat.

While highest six from Kendrapara are local contacts, two from Balangir and one each from Bargarh and Cuttack are locals. Among the 10 cases in Jajpur, two are

returnees from Dubai.

With 414 confirmed cases, Ganjam is the worst-hit district, followed by Jajpur (269), Balasore (152), Khurda (138), Bhadrak (113) and Cuttack (100). With this, the number of total positive cases rose to 1948. The State has 889 active cases who are undergoing treatment at various Covid hospitals. As many as 4641 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.