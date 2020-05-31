STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi showers praises on Odisha government for efficient management of Cyclone Amphan

In his monthly 'Maan Ki Baat' address to the nation, the Prime Minister said, "The courage and bravery with which the people of Odisha and West Bengal faced the ordeal is commendable."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the review meeting on cyclone Amphan at Bhubaneswar airport on Friday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday once again praised the courage demonstrated by the people and efficient management of cyclone Amphan by the Odisha government while battling the coronavirus pandemic.

In this hour of crisis, the country also stands in unison with the people of these two states in every manner, he said.

The Prime Minister who visited the state on May 22 to take stock of the situation said, "On one hand we are busy combating the corona pandemic while on the other hand, we were confronted with natural calamity in certain parts of Eastern India."

"I have seen the havoc wreaked by Super Cyclone Amphan in Odisha and West Bengal. Many houses were razed by the storm. Farmers also suffered heavy losses. Their courage inspires the people of India. I am standing in every effort with those people," the PM said.

During his visit to the state the Prime Minister had showered praises on the state government for ensuring zero casualties.

Modi even said that the good work of Odisha should be well documented and the Odisha's model of fighting a natural calamity at the time of a pandemic, will be a case study for other states.

The State's preparedness for cyclone Amphan and the management for the same finds a special mention in the Prime Minister's letter to the people of the country on Saturday on completion of one year in his second term.

Referring to recent locust attacks, Modi said while the Eastern India is facing cyclonic calamity many parts of the country have been affected by locust attacks.

"These attacks again remind us of the great damage this small creature can inflict! The locust attack lasts for several days and affects a large area. Be it
at the level of the Government of India, State Government, Agriculture Department or Administration, all are involved using modern techniques to not only help the farmers but also lessen the loss accruing due to this crisis, he said.

As the impending danger looms large on the State too, the PM said attention is being paid to new inventions.

"I am sure that together not only will we be able to battle out this crisis that is looming on our agricultural sector but also manage to salvage our crops," he said.

