STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Laxmi Puja kicks off in Kendrapara amid restrictions

 The 10-day-long Laxmi Puja started in the district amid Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday. 

Published: 01st November 2020 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

A Laxmi Puja pandal in Dhenkanal | Express

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: The 10-day-long Laxmi Puja started in the district amid Covid-19 restrictions on Saturday. The district administration has issued guidelines and directed all the 67 puja committees to abide by the instructions strictly during the festival. Collector Samarth Verma said the puja committees have been directed to cover the front portion of the pandals and restrict the entry of visitors to the pandals to seven. The organisers have also been asked to stock enough sanitiser at the pandals for the festival which will conclude on November 9. This year, no immersion procession will be allowed. 

Laxmi Puja in Kendrapara town, the state’s oldest municipality, was started by the then landlord of Kendrapara, Radhashyam Narendra Srichandan at his house near new bus stand in 1928.  The Laxmi Puja by the family has been continuing since last 92 years,  said Radhashyam’s great-great grandson Sambit Srichandan (38). 

 Later in 1932, a few prosperous people started Laxmi  Puja at Balagandi, Santasahi, Ichapur, Nasidapur, Gopa and other places within  the town. However, the puja at the new bus stand by Srichandan family remains unique as the members maintain the age-old customs in organising the puja, said Dr Basudev Das, a researcher. The  number of  Laxmi Puja mandaps has swelled  up to 67 in Kendrapara  town and its nearby areas in the last nine decades. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laxmi Puja Kendrapara
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp