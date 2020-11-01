STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lighting up lives

Despite being home to the Indravati hydropower project, Kalahandi villagers lived in dark for ages. But the scenario is changing now

Published: 01st November 2020 12:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2020 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

By Uma Shankar Kar
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a glaring example of darkness beneath the lamp, many villages in Kalahandi district continued to live in the dark ages for decades despite having being home to the Indravati hydropower project. The project produced 600 MW power, but the vicinity languished without electricity until this month when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated the 220/322 KV grid sub-station at Baner and three 33 KV feeders at Naber, Ladugaon and Badkutru ensuring supply to the blocks of Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur.

Budhbaru Majhi, a resident of Phatamaska hamlet located just three km away from the block headquarters of Thuamul Rampur, got power supply to his house for the first time two weeks back. The hamlet has 18 households. Although there are occasional power cuts and voltage fluctuations, Budhbaru and other villagers are not complaining.

“My children can study properly now and my wife can cook under the light of two bulbs. Earlier, we were scared to step out after dusk, but no more now”, he said. The grid sub-station has lit up 121 villages under the three blocks.

“Almost all the interior villages had electric poles but wires and transformers were missing. While some villages had electricity, it was an irregular two-phase connection that snapped in the slightest rain or wind and was never restored till we knocked the doors of Wesco office several times”, said Gourishankar Naik, a villager of Maligaon.

The power generated from the Indravati project is supplied to Bhubaneswar, Bhanjanagar, Narendrapur and Theruvali. Earlier, Indravati power was supplied to Kalahandi from Therubali through a 132 KV grid at Kesinga in Rayagada. With villages under Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur blocks located at a distance and amid hilly terrain, the power supply was erratic.

With the commissioning of the new grid sub-station at Baner, consumers in the district will get direct power from Indravati. “The power supply will help us run irrigation projects, cottage industries and even mobile towers in remote locations would function. Earlier, mobile towers would not function in the absence of stable power supply”, Naik added.

After Jaipatna, Koksara and Kalampur, the State government is now looking at providing stable power supply to people of Thuamul Rampur block who were displaced by the Indravati Hydropower project over two decades back. State Energy Minister Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra has asked Chairman of Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to connect 33/11 KV substation of Thuamul Rampur with the 220/132/33 KV OPTCL grid station at Kashipur in nearby Rayagada district.

While preliminary survey of the electrification project has been completed, the second phase survey will begin soon. “With bare minimum expenses, the sub-station can be connected to Kashipur grid station which will drastically improve the power scenario in Thuamul Rampur block where poor tribals sacrificed the most for the power project”, he said. The grid station is just two km away from Kalahandi border and 23 km from Thuamul Rampur sub-station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Who can resist the magic of PM Modi's oratory?
Nitish Kumar-led NDA claims to have provided six lakh jobs in five years. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar polls: Unemployment issue takes centre stage, but what are they?
For representational purposes
'Ayurveda can be effective in treatment of mild to moderate Covid cases'
Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond and wife Chaiti Gond harvesting paddy.
This Odisha MLA is busy harvesting his paddy, vegetable fields

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp