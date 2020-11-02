Covid-19 takes sheen off Dhenkanal Laxmi Puja

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Covid-19 has not only taken the sheen off famous Laxmi Puja of Dhenkanal but also hit traders who anxiously wait for the festival to showcase and sell their products at fairs and exhibitions held during the festival.

Self help groups (SHG) and traders from within the district and outside sell products worth crores at the fair organised by ORMAS. Kalpana Behera, an SHG member said had the fair been organised as usual this year, her SHG could have sold food products worth Rs 3 lakh. “We have 50 types of food products with us but are unable to sell them,” she said, adding the SHGs are now apprehensive of their ability to repay their bank loans.

As many as 38 pandals have been set up on the six km stretch between Korean bypass and College road in the town. At Ganesh Bazar, the idol of Goddess Laxmi has been decorated with gold and silver ornaments weighing 750 gram. However, due to restrictions, no devotees are allowed into the pandal.