Noted Odia filmmaker Raju Mishra passes away

BHUBANESWAR: Eminent Odia film director, writer, and cinematographer Raju Mishra passed away at his residence in Jatni on Monday. He was 72.

Family sources said Mishra suffered a cardiac arrest after returning from a bank. Although he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him brought dead.

An alumnus of the Film and Television Institute of India, Mishra debuted in the industry with the film ‘Ulka’ as an actor. Directed by Surya Mishra, the film was released in 1981.

Later, he went into filmmaking and delivered hit films like Jor Jar Mulak Tar (1986), Sagar Ganga (1994), Sata Michha (2003), and much more to the Odia film industry.

For his three-decades-long contribution to Ollywood, Mishra had been conferred the prestigious Jaydev Samaan and several other awards.