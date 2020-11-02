One-third of total COVID-19 deaths in Odisha occurred in October

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If September was the cruellest month for Odisha in terms of growth in Covid-19 cases, novel coronavirus was more lethal in October as it claimed more than one-third of the total 1,331 deaths reported in the State so far.

Although Odisha recorded 43 per cent (pc) fall in confirmed cases as compared to the previous month, Covid fatalities rose by 36 pc as the State reported 65,491 new cases and 456 deaths during the 31-day period.

As per an analysis, on an average, about 2,112 cases were reported across 30 districts though Khurda, Cuttack, Angul, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bargarh and Puri contributed nearly 43 pc of the caseload. The average death reported on a day was 14.

While Khurda registered maximum 9,840 cases and 86 deaths, Cuttack recorded 4,764 infections and 37 fatalities followed by 3,657 cases and 17 deaths in Angul, 3,451 cases and 30 deaths in Sundargarh, 2,523 cases and 38 deaths in Balasore, 2,152 cases and six deaths in Bargarh and 1,759 cases and 27 deaths in Puri.

The number of new cases was between 2,000 and 3,600 till October 17 and it started falling below 2,000 thereafter. Lowest 1,247 cases were recorded on October 26 as the number of tests fell drastically from a range of 50,000 to 40,000 within a month. As many as 12.53 lakh tests were conducted at an average of 40,419 in October.

Maximum 3,144 new infections were reported on October 7 and the biggest spike of 18 deaths was recorded on October 7 and 12. Highest 4,308 patients recovered on October 1.

The recovery was significant last month as a total 83,436 patients recovered from the disease with the State posting an overall recovery rate of 95.11 pc. In September, a whopping 1,16,173 cases and 335 deaths were reported while around 90 pc patients got well.

In August, the State had averaged 2,357 cases and nine deaths a day with a tally of 73,082 cases and 278 deaths while at an average of 844 cases and six deaths a day, a total 26,163 cases and 192 deaths were registered in July. Health authorities attributed the rise in death cases to late arrival of patients in health care facilities and delay in availing treatment. They said the numbers fell as people developed antibodies and there was significant rise in adherence to safety measures.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the cases are expected to fall further in November. “Since most of the active patients are now in home isolation, we are focusing more to bring down the fatalities further. Our projection for this month will be ready in a day or two,” he added.

Case count