Unlock 6: Mo Bus service extended

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State Government came up with more relaxation during Unlock 6, the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) on Sunday announced to provide Mo Bus service on more routes to normalise public transport further in the Twin City.

CRUT officials said the city bus service will now operate on 17 routes against existing seven. The Covid regulations for commuters put in place earlier, however, will remain same, they said.

Apart from running on 15 routes between Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and Khurda, buses will ply on three routes to Pipili, Puri and Konark.

The service on Bhubaneswar-Puri and Bhubaneswar-Konark routes will also be provided six times a day against existing four. The buses will ply 7 am onwards. However, the timing will vary on different routes. Commuters will be able to get the real time updates on bus timing on Mo Bus mobile app, CRUT officials said.

The CRUT has also introduced digital payment option for commuters in the buses for contactless transaction during this health crisis.