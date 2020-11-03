STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha man to return home after spending 20 years in Pakistan jail

Birju was recently released from Lahore jail and is now housed at Amritsar in Punjab

Published: 03rd November 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Birju Kullu

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

KUTRA (SUNDARGARH): For over 20 years, Birju Kullu’s family members had presumed  him to be dead. His parents also passed away yearning for their son’s return.The sudden news of Birju being alive and set to return to the native soon, has spread joy across Jangatoli village under Kutra block of Sundargarh district.

After languishing in a Pakistan jail for 20 years, Birju, now 50-year-old, will reach his village in a few days time. He was recently released from Lahore jail and is now at Amritsar in Punjab. He had landed in Pakistan jail after inadvertently tresspassing into the neighbouring country. 

No one knows yet, how he turned up in Pakistan. He was last known working in a hotel in Jharkhand, but went missing soon after.  Sources said he might have gone to Punjab to work as a farm hand and somehow wandered into the territory of the hostile country unknowingly.

In wait for their son to return, Birju’s mother Tina first died and father Karnus passed away in 2009. His elder sister Bernadette is alive and married at Kokra village of nearby Rajgangpur.His extended family, though, is excited on having him back. Cousin Manas Kullu (27) said he wants Birju to stay with his family as there is no one to look after him. 

Manas said he was born after Birju had left home. “Birju was 25-year-old when he left our village. Though I have never seen him, I am excited about his return,” he said. Sundargarh SP Sagarika Nath said Birju had left home some 22-23 years back but no missing complaint was lodged then. As part of the repatriation process, police visited his family members for verification of his identity. After Birju’s repatriation to India, he had a virtual reunion with his family members. Steps are being taken to bring him home, Nath said. 

The SP further informed that Birju had mental issues since childhood and it is not clear how he reached Pakistan as he is not able to give correct details. After his return, he would be given psychiatric support.
After release from Lahore Central Jail, Birju reached Amritsar on October 26. He is now housed at Narayangarh community health centre of Amritsar for mandatory institutional quarantine as per Covid-19 guidelines. 

Birju’s release came to light when State Resident Commissioner at Delhi, Ravi Kant received an e-mail from Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Services of the Ministry of External Affairs. Accordingly, the Resident Commissioner sent a letter to the Sundargarh Collector on October 29 requesting to facilitate Birju’s return and appropriate rehabilitation.  

Sundargarh ADM Biswajit Mohapatra said Birju is in good health and doing fine. A team of district administration officials would accompany his family members to bring him home.

