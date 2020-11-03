STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Temples, churches, mosques to wait before reopening in Odisha

Ensuring safe distance between people is a problem; BMC consulting health officials regarding Covid scenario

Published: 03rd November 2020 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Puri's Jagannath temple

Puri's Jagannath temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government starts ground work for opening of places of public worship, churches and mosques are in a moral dilemma - whether to open the gates for worshippers or to wait for some more time till the Covid-19 situation improves.

All public places of worship including temples, churches and mosques are closed since March 22 when the first lockdown was clamped following the coronavirus pandemic. In its Unlock 6 guidelines which came to force from November 1 to 30, the state government left to the local authorities, the collectors and municipal commissioners, to take a call on allowing worship with appropriate restrictions based on assessment of the situation and in due consultation with relevant stakeholders.

Though they are eager to reopen, church leaders are hesitant to jump into any decision at a time when the pandemic remains a major concern. Paresh Das, Secretary of Church of Christ (Union Church), Bhubaneswar, said “everyone in our church is eagerly looking forward to the day the churches can function normally again. But it carries a huge risk as it will involve a congregation.” 

The problem, clearly, is physical distancing. Churches hold mass every Sunday at a fixed time which is attended by hundreds of men and women. The worship includes corporate prayer, singing by choir and worshippers and exposition of the Bible. 

Rev. Samuel Somalingam, Pastor of the Mount House Church of God, Cuttack, said “the question of reopening of churches involves a huge moral question. Our eagerness to reopen should not contribute to the spread of Covid-19.”

Das said the Church of Christ (Union Church) administration, however, had taken a decision to wait for at least a month from the day the government allowed the places of worship to function and then take a considered decision depending on the situation. Rev. Chittaranjan Nayak, Pastor of the Assembly of God Church, Bhubaneswar, feels that the situation is ‘not yet conducive’ to consider opening of churches.

Father Dibakar Parichha, spokesperson for the Archbishop, also said that maintaining social distance will be a huge problem. “We will, no doubt, ensure distancing inside the hall but once outside, people will again mix among themselves. How do we regulate that? We feel we should not invite danger. Worshippers are not getting sacrament but we are in a fix. If the government decides, we will reopen,” he added.

Similarly, Sheikh Shakilur Rehman, president of the Unit 4 Jama Masjid said that the administration is yet to reach out to them. He said that social distancing can be maintained on days other than Fridays. “On usual days 100 to 150 people do Namaz. But on Fridays, the number swells to more than 1,500 and the mosque does not have space for maintaining safer distance for many people,” he said.

Rehman said, a decision has been taken to allow Namaz twice on Fridays with 400 people each time. All gates will be closed till the Namaz is over, he said and added that people will also be asked to do “Waju” which is part of Namaz and come to the mosque. All toilets will also be closed. A blue print has been prepared which will be submitted to the administration once the discussion starts.

Meanwhile, Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary said that no decision has been taken yet on reopening of places of worship. “We have started consulting health officials regarding the Covid scenario in the city. Decision regarding reopening of religious institutions will be taken as per their feedback,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha places of worship church mosque coronavirus unlock
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp