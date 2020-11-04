STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jeypore: School principal lands in jail for sexual harassment

The accused was allegedly making explicit sexual overtures at the 23-year-old colleague over a period of two years

Published: 04th November 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Monday night arrested the principal of Sunabeda higher secondary school for sexually harassing a 23-year-old colleague over a period of two years. He was identified as 53-year-old Pabitra Kumar Bedanta. The accused was allegedly passing lewd remarks and making explicit sexual overtures at the victim. 

The incident came to light on Monday when the principal allegedly engaged three anti-socials to snatch her mobile phone in an attempt to delete the messages he had sent to the woman. Sources said the victim was walking alone on Semiliguda road when some goons tried to snatch her phone. However, she managed to escape and reported the matter to Sunabeda police. 

The woman alleged that Pabitra had tried to outrage her modesty in the school’s computer lab several times in the past. Besides, he used to send vulgar messages to her on mobile phone. She had protested the sexual advances of the principal in the past but the latter threatened her of dire consequences. The accused even warned her of official action if she disclosed the matter to others.

Stating that she was silently tolerating the harassment in fear of losing her job, the victim further alleged that Pabitra made attempts to break her engagement for marriage in the past. Basing on her complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Pabitra. On Tuesday, police produced the accused in Koraput SDJM court. The principal was remanded to judicial custody.

Sunabeda sub-divisional police officer Niranjan Behera said the principal attempted to outrage the modesty of the woman employee several times in the past but had failed. Efforts are on to nab the three anti-socials hired by the accused, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Arnab Goswami arrested in 2018 suicide abetment case, alleges assault by cops
The registration details of a vehicle available on  the Parivahan Sewa portal
No need to carry RC book, pollution certificates in Kerala
Voters stand in queues patiently awaiting their turn to cast their votes during the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections in Patna on Tuesday | PTI
‘Parivartan’ looks certain, but it may mean more than Nitish or Tejashwi in Bihar
For representational purposes
Telangana: Grace pass marks for students who missed Inter exam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Police walk between emergency vehicles at the scene after gunshots were heard. Austrian police say several people have been injured and officers are out in force following gunfire in Vienna. | AP
Terror attack by gunmen in Vienna kills five, injures 15 people; attackers sympathised with IS
US Election | 'I believe we're on track to win', says Biden as poll battle remains unpredictable
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp