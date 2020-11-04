Jeypore: School principal lands in jail for sexual harassment

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Police on Monday night arrested the principal of Sunabeda higher secondary school for sexually harassing a 23-year-old colleague over a period of two years. He was identified as 53-year-old Pabitra Kumar Bedanta. The accused was allegedly passing lewd remarks and making explicit sexual overtures at the victim.

The incident came to light on Monday when the principal allegedly engaged three anti-socials to snatch her mobile phone in an attempt to delete the messages he had sent to the woman. Sources said the victim was walking alone on Semiliguda road when some goons tried to snatch her phone. However, she managed to escape and reported the matter to Sunabeda police.

The woman alleged that Pabitra had tried to outrage her modesty in the school’s computer lab several times in the past. Besides, he used to send vulgar messages to her on mobile phone. She had protested the sexual advances of the principal in the past but the latter threatened her of dire consequences. The accused even warned her of official action if she disclosed the matter to others.

Stating that she was silently tolerating the harassment in fear of losing her job, the victim further alleged that Pabitra made attempts to break her engagement for marriage in the past. Basing on her complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested Pabitra. On Tuesday, police produced the accused in Koraput SDJM court. The principal was remanded to judicial custody.

Sunabeda sub-divisional police officer Niranjan Behera said the principal attempted to outrage the modesty of the woman employee several times in the past but had failed. Efforts are on to nab the three anti-socials hired by the accused, he added.