OBCC to carry out Srimandir repairs

By Express News Service

PURI: The Odisha Bridge Construction Corporation (OBCC) is likely to execute some of the repair works in Sri Jagannath temple. Superintendent of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Arun Kumar Mallick along with superintending engineer of OBCC JK Das on Wednesday conducted a joint inspection of Baisi Pahacha, Srimandir kitchen, Mahalaxmi and Bimala temples situated in Sri Jagannath temple complex to assess the volume of repair work to be carried out.

A number of sand stones of ‘Baisi Pahacha’ have been damaged in the course of time and need replacement. Besides, repair works need to be done to stop water seepage in Mahalaxmi and Bimala temples. The Rosaghar (temple kitchen) also need repairs.

A report detailing the works to be carried out would be submitted to the temple managing committee. After obtaining approval of the temple body, the work would begin, Das told mediapersons.

Earlier, a four-member ASI team had visited Sri Jagannath temple to make preliminary assessment of the repair works.

GAIL depot in Puri

Puri: The Gas Authority of India (GAIL) will establish a mega depot near Malatipatpur for distribution of gas to consumers of Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts. Land sub-committee member of Sri Jagannath temple Anant Tiadi said in response to a request by GAIL, the temple committee had decided to sell a patch of land near Malatipatpur alongside Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway-316 to the oil major.