Odisha tops mineral production, royalty collection Rs 7,581 crore

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is in a leading position in terms of estimated value of mineral production in the country with a share of 24.68 per cent in the national output.

The total value of mineral production in the State in 2018-19 was Rs 30,256 crore with 49.95 pc change in value as compared to the previous year.

The production value of mineral in 2017-18 was Rs 20,177 crore, reveals the annual report of the Ministry of Mines for 2019-20.

Rajasthan with a share of 16.9 pc of the national mineral production is next to Odisha followed by Karnataka (8.76 pc), Andhra Pradesh (8.46 pc), Chhattisgarh (7.81 pc), Telangana (6.69 pc) and Gujarat (5.19 pc).

Revenue from mining sector is one of the major sources of income for Odisha which has been witnessing a steady growth over the years. The royalty accrual from minerals which was Rs 3,413.73 crore in 2015-16 saw a more than double jump to Rs 7,581.49 crore in 2018-19.

Odisha is a major producer of bauxite with a 65 pc contribution to the total national output of 23,688,000 tonnes during 2018-19 registering an annual growth of 6 pc. It is followed by Jharkhand (10.18 pc), Gujarat (9.21 pc), Chhattisgarh (6.47 pc) and Maharashtra (6.02 pc), while the remaining 3 pc was contributed by Madhya Pradesh and Goa, the report said.

The share of public sector in the total production of bauxite was 46 pc and the remaining 54 pc was contributed by private sector.Production of chromite at 3,971,000 tonnes in 2018-19 increased by 14.1 pc over the previous year and Odisha reported almost entire production of chromite.

In iron ore production, Odisha maintained its top position with a contribution of 55 pc to the total national production of lumps, fines and concentrates of 206 million tonnes (MT) from 268 mines in 2018-19. The country recorded a production growth of 2.7 pc. The ore production in 2017-18 was 201 MT from 294 mines. Odisha was followed by Chhattisgarh (17 pc), Karnataka (14 pc), Jharkhand (11 pc) while remaining (7 pc) production was reported from Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

The total value of metallic minerals of the country in 2018-19 was Rs 64,044 crore registering a growth of 26.97 pc over the previous year. Among the principal metallic minerals, iron ore contributed Rs 45,185 crore, zinc concentrate Rs 5,608 crore, chromite Rs 3,584 crore, silver Rs 2,582 crore while the balance was contributed by manganese ore, bauxite, lead, copper, gold and tin concentrates.

Ministry of Mines Report