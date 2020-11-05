Second COVID-19 wave likely in December, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik asks people to be careful

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Apprehending a second wave of Covid-19 during the winter, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday advised people to strictly maintain safety guidelines to avoid tough situations like lockdown.

Reviewing the pandemic situation at a high-level meeting here, the Chief Minister said, “With experts predicting a second coronavirus wave after second week of December, we have to be extremely careful and continue to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols like maintaining social distance, wearing mask and hand washing to fight the infection.”

Any deviation in the implementation of the guidelines will invite tough measures like lockdown which should not be desired, he added.Expressing satisfaction over the declining cases of coronavirus across the State, the Chief Minister said, “We have to take lessons from Kerala and Delhi and act accordingly.”

A surge in corona infection was reported in Kerala after Onam festival and a similar situation is reported from Delhi.Thanking the people of the State for maintaining discipline and cooperating with the administration and law enforcing authorities during Durga puja, the Chief Minister requested them to show similar restraint during Diwali festival.

Naveen directed the observers to visit their assigned districts to ensure that adequate measures have been taken in this regard. The district collectors and the superintendents of police were directed to strictly enforce the Covid-19 guidelines.

As critical health conditions are being reported from some patients after recovery from Covid infection, the Chief Minister directed the Health and family Welfare department to prepare a protocol for treatment of such patients. Doctors and health workers should be properly trained to deal with post recovery complications.

Emphasising on the importance of livelihood programmes such as MGNREGS, Mission Shakti and Livelihood Mission, the Chief Minister advised to give priority on economic activities in all sectors.

He further directed the departments to see that farmers, Mission Shakti members and MSMEs get adequate credit from banks. In the recent SLBC meeting the Chief Minister had directed banks to provide timely loans to these sectors.