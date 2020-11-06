STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Customs officials detect Rs 8 crore-worth duty evasion of Odisha-based mineral firm

The seized iron ore fines were to be exported from Paradip to China in MV Magnum Fortune vessel.  

BHUBANESWAR: The Customs officials on Thursday detected evasion of customs duty to the tune of over Rs 8 crore and seized 52,051 tonne goods worth Rs 26.92 crore from the possessions of an iron ore exporter. The customs duty was collected from the defaulter.

Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided different premises of Keonjhar-based BS Minerals, an exporter of iron ore fines and found prima facie evasion of customs duty of Rs 8,07,66,314. The seized iron ore fines were to be exported from Paradip to China in MV Magnum Fortune vessel.  

Commissioner of Customs (Preventive) Debashish Sahu said the exporter also submitted bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore to the Government exchequer in addition to the deposit of a bond of Rs 5.4 crore for taking provisional release of the goods. Further investigation is on, he added.

In an anti-smuggling drive, a team of Customs officials conducted midnight raids at Chandikhole Square in Jajpur district and seized a huge consignment of cigarettes of foreign brands like Marlboro Gold and Panama Yellow. "The cigarettes valued at Rs 30 lakh were seized under customs law. Investigation is on to locate the traders involvement," Sahu added.

