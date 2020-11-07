STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nachika Linga released from jail after six yrs  

Family members and many villagers were present during Linga’s release from the prison.

Published: 07th November 2020 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 09:05 AM

Villagers welcome Linga after his release from jail | Express

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: After six years in jail, Chasi Mulia Adivashi Sangha (CMAS) leader Nachika Linga of Narayanpatna was released on bail on Friday. Linga had surrendered before the police in October, 2014. He was arrested in connection with 45 different cases including the attack on Narayanpatana police station. Earlier, he was acquitted in 44 cases by different courts. 

He was in jail for leading a mob of 300 CMAS members to attack Narayanpatana police station on November 20, 2009 protesting the frequent patrolling by paramilitary forces.

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday had granted bail to Linga. The HC had ruled that the lower court will decide the bail condition of the tribal leader. Basing on the order, the Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate of Koraput granted conditional bail to Linga. 

He has been asked not to leave Koraput district without permission of the court and appear on dates of hearing in the case. Linga was also asked not to indulge in any further violence.

After his release from Koraput Circle Jail, the tribal leader thanked all his well wishers and said he would lead a normal life in the mainstream. Family members and many villagers were present during Linga’s release from the prison.

