Odisha fast tracks coronavirus vaccine manufacturing unit

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine hots up, Odisha is all set to fast track the establishment of an advanced vaccine manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 300 crore at Andharua on the outskirts of the Capital city.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) will be the anchor developer. The unit will produce 10 types of vaccines including that of COVID-19 and malaria.The progress of the project was reviewed at a high-level meeting through a video conference from the Lokseba Bhavan by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The land is available in the Biotech Park at Andharua for ground-breaking and the building plan has also been approved. The Chief Secretary directed that the ground level construction work should be started within a fortnight and production should commence within the scheduled time.

The Chief Secretary asked the anchor developer to set up a state of the art biotech incubation centre, common facilities and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the project. Besides, the BBIL was also requested to promote local start-ups.

Secretary in the Skill Development and Technical Education department and chairman of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) Sanjay Singh said that start-ups in Odisha are doing well and many of them have already acquired patents for their innovations. Till now around 774 start-ups are operating in various incubation centres of which, around 65 have acquired patents, trademark and copyright. Around 75 start-ups are incubating in the biotech and health sector, he said.

Chairman and managing director of BBIL, Krishna Ella said that the company has taken up development and production of new or improved vaccines for severe rotavirus diarrhea, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, pandemic influenza and drug resistant staphylococcus aureus.

The Chief Secretary assured that the company will be provided all support for future expansion of the unit.