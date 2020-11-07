STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha fast tracks coronavirus vaccine manufacturing unit

The Chief Secretary assured that the company will be provided all support for future expansion of the unit.

Published: 07th November 2020 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2020 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Covaxin

Covaxin

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the race for the COVID-19 vaccine hots up, Odisha is all set to fast track the establishment of an advanced vaccine manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 300 crore at Andharua on the outskirts of the Capital city.

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) will be the anchor developer. The unit will produce 10 types of vaccines including that of COVID-19 and malaria.The progress of the project was reviewed at a high-level meeting through a video conference from the Lokseba Bhavan by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

The land is available in the Biotech Park at Andharua for ground-breaking  and the building plan has also been approved. The Chief Secretary directed that the ground level construction work should be started within a fortnight and production should commence within the scheduled time.

The Chief Secretary asked the anchor developer to set up a state of the art biotech incubation centre, common facilities and IT corridor along with the first phase construction of the project. Besides, the BBIL was also requested to promote local start-ups. 

Secretary in the Skill Development and Technical Education department and chairman of Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO) Sanjay Singh said that start-ups in Odisha are doing well and many of them have already acquired patents for their innovations. Till now around 774 start-ups are operating in various incubation centres of which, around 65 have acquired patents, trademark and copyright. Around 75 start-ups are incubating in the biotech and health sector, he said.

Chairman and managing director of BBIL, Krishna Ella said that the company has taken up development and production of new or improved vaccines for severe rotavirus diarrhea, malaria, Japanese encephalitis, rabies, pandemic influenza and drug resistant staphylococcus aureus. 

The Chief Secretary assured that the company will be provided all support for future expansion of the unit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Covaxin Odisha coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
A man dances in the fountain while attending a gathering at Washington Square Park to await election results on Friday, in New York. (Photo | AP)
US election results 2020 | Armed Trump supporters, rejoicing democrats, here are 24 head-turning photos from America
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp