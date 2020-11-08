Awareness on breast cancer

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Rotary International District (RID) 3262 on Saturday launched an awareness programme on breast cancer and released a book titled ‘Stage-4: Love, Trauma and Redemption’ to mark the occasion. District governor Soumya Ranjan Mishra and RCB Smile president Lalitendu Mohanty flagged off the awareness rally. The campaign was launched to address the disease prevention by raising awareness, one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus.

Author of the book and Rotarian Soumya Mohanty pledged the proceeds from sale of the book to Rotary for the noble cause of fighting cancer. Rotary International president elect Shekhar Mehta, Rotary International director elect Mahesh Kotbagi, Director of Fortis Hospital, Bengaluru Dr Niti Raizada, Bollywood director Mani Shankar and Ollywood actor Sabyasachi were present. Rotarians from all over the world, including former district governors of RID 3262, attended the event virtually.