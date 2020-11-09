STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Deer hides, antlers, timber seized from former sarpanch of Odisha's Sorisiapada

 The accused, Ashok Kumar Nath (44), was a sarpanch of Sorisiapada, sources in the forest department said. 

Published: 09th November 2020 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Dhenkanal forest division sleuths on Sunday recovered five deer hides and antlers apart from huge volumes of timber from the house of a former sarpanch in Kapilash range.

Dhenkanal forest division sleuths on Sunday recovered five deer hides and antlers apart from huge volumes of timber from the house of a former sarpanch in Kapilash range. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR /DHENKANAL: In another big seizure of wildlife items this year, Dhenkanal forest division sleuths on Sunday recovered five deer hides and antlers apart from huge volumes of timber from the house of a former sarpanch in Kapilash range. The accused, Ashok Kumar Nath (44), was a sarpanch of Sorisiapada, sources in the forest department said. 

Acting on a tip-off, officials of Kapilash range raided Ashok’s house at Padhantangar village of Goinda located close to Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary and seized the skins and antlers. They also seized nine teak pole, two teak logs, 25 teak planks and 52 gambhari planks from his possession. 

The deer and antelope are suspected to have been poached within the Kapilash Wildlife Sanctuary. Bullet marks were found on the recovered skins, said Assistant Conservator of Forest Rashmi Ranjan Swain. 
During night patrolling inside Kapilash Sanctuary last night, the forest staff had also arrested two poachers and recovered two loaded guns and other poaching materials from their possession. The accused Kamakshya Kapelaswar Pingu and Pira Badra are from Khamar village in Gondia. 

Dhenkanal DFO Prakash Chand Gogineni said the operation that started late night on Saturday in Kapilash and Sadangi range is still continuing. Stating that there could be an inter-state link to this racket, he said, investigation is underway in both the cases and efforts are on to find out others involvement. Rampant poaching of wild animals for bushmeat trade has become a matter of concern in the area as more such cases are coming to fore. 

The enforcement teams of the division had arrested 13 persons in different wildlife case last month. At least seven persons have been arrested so far this month in connection with wildlife cases and forest offenses. “Enforcement activities will continue in the coming days to protect wild animals and forest wealth,” the DFO said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhenkanal forest deer hides Deer Antlers poaching Odisha poaching case
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp