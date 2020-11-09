Villagers in Odisha made to do sit-ups by tehsildar for not wearing masks, inquiry ordered

By Express News Service

ANGUL: A day after a video clip of Kishorenagar tehsildar allegedly forcing two villagers to do sit-ups for not wearing masks went viral on social media, Angul Collector SS Swain directed Athmallik Sub Collector Lalit Behera to conduct an inquiry into the incident.

As per reports, the tehsildar Dr Laxmi Prasad Sahu along with police personnel was conducting a face mask wearing enforcement drive at College Chhak here on Saturday afternoon when two persons Maguni Sahu and Susant Rana of nearby village were passing by.

One of them did not have a mask while the other did not wear the mask properly. Sources said the duo was stopped by Sahu and police, and asked to pay a fine of `500 each. On expressing inability to pay, they were made to do sit-ups which was recorded on the CCTV installed in a house nearby.

The accused tehsildar has, however, refuted the charges. The villagers voluntarily did sit-ups despite asking them not to, he said.