CM Naveen Patnaik launches Secha Samadhan, online services for farmers

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched ‘Secha Samadhan’, a bilingual mobile application, to address the irrigation problems faced by farmers without them having to visit the offices concerned. He also launched four other online services to resolve the issue of water distribution for industries, commercial establishments and other institutions.

With the launching of the application, farmers need not run to the offices of the Water Resources department and can send their grievances through photographs or videos. The farmers will be informed about the status of their complaints through SMS. Besides, immediate steps will be taken to redress the grievances of the farmers.

Farmers can apply for community lift irrigation points under the Biju Krushak Bikas Yojana (BKBY) through phones, computers or nearby Jana Seva Kendras using the app. Similarly, the Water Resources department has also developed Go Swift portal by which industries can apply for water. The department has also launched the website www.waterallocationod.nic.in for distribution of water to commercial establishments and other institutions.

The Chief Minister said the digital applications will make the Water Resources department more accountable and transparent. “Farmers are the largest beneficiary of the Water Resources department and their grievances can be resolved quickly by these applications,” he said.

He stressed on creating awareness among the public about the online services and directed the department officials to expedite the preparation of digital muster roll under the 5T initiative.Minister of State for Water Resources Raghunandan Dash said that these services will fulfil the goals of the 5T initiative besides making the administration more efficient and accountable.