STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cold storages remain unutilised, owners worried

Tibrewal apprehends like the owners of large cold storages, the owners of smaller ones too will suffer due to operational issues.

Published: 10th November 2020 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2020 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Even as large cold storages, set up in the district, are stuttering on the brink of closure due to lack of demand, the administration’s move to promote smaller cold rooms with 30 tonne capacity each has not evoked much enthusiasm. The Horticulture Directorate, in the last three years, has approved 64 proposals for setting up cold storages under the National Horticulture Mission. Around 10 of them were set up in Sundargarh sub-division. 

Deputy Director of Horticulture Jageteswar Behera said setting up of a power-operated cold room requires an investment of around `15 lakh and its owner is entitled to a subsidy of `10.5 lakh. “The idea is to allow the owner to store his own horticulture crops and extend the facility to others on rent,” he said. However, promoter of a 5,000-tonne capacity cold storage in Bonai block and former vice president of Odisha Cold Storage Association Prabhat Tibrewal said, of the 24 large cold storages set up in the state in the last four years, at least 20 are on the verge of closure owing to low utilisation due to failure of Potato Mission and unavailability of local horticulture crops. 

“After being persuaded by the Government and lured by the 70 per cent subsidy, I invested around `3 crore and also availed a bank loan of `4 crore for setting up a cold storage. But now I am faced with bankruptcy due to unorganised and non-professional approach to farming,” he said. 

Tibrewal apprehends like the owners of large cold storages, the owners of smaller ones too will suffer due to operational issues. “Time taken by vegetables to get spoilt vary. Only if the farmers grow horticulture crops that require cold storage specifications, will the facility be profitable,” he said. 

The owners of cold storages in the district have sought a holistic approach to ensure availability of local crops and fear by the time government adopts an integrated approach, such facilities would shut down.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Horticulture Directorate
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cast their votes in phase 2 of Bihar polls in Patna on Tuesday. (File Photos | PTI)
Bihar Polls 2020 Early trends show NDA lead
Thick black smoke emanates after major fire in a chemical factory in Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)
Massive fire at chemical factory in Karnataka, no casualties reported
Gallery
This year, Diwali fervor will stream onto your OTT screens rather than come alive on the big screen, owing to the ongoing pandemic.
'Soorarai Pottru' to 'Ludo': Diwali set to light up OTT screen
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp